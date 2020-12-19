Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 630,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268,092 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 219,490 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SID. ValuEngine cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $5.92 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

