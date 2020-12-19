Comparing Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baltic International USA and Paya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 74.28

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -849.48% Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Baltic International USA and Paya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Paya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Paya has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Risk and Volatility

Baltic International USA has a beta of 41.94, meaning that its share price is 4,094% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paya beats Baltic International USA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baltic International USA Company Profile

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

