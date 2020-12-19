Compass Point Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Compass Point reiterated their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

ADYYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ADYYF opened at $2,399.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,956.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,729.59. Adyen has a 12 month low of $700.00 and a 12 month high of $2,414.25.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

