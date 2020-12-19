Compass Point Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Compass Point reiterated their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

ADYYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ADYYF opened at $2,399.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,956.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,729.59. Adyen has a 12 month low of $700.00 and a 12 month high of $2,414.25.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Read More: What does EPS mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit