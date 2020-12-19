Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce $79.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.18 million and the lowest is $77.70 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $83.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $304.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.80 million to $309.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $311.03 million, with estimates ranging from $295.14 million to $320.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concrete Pumping.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

BBCP stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 27.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

