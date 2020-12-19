ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 411,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $798.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,098,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 739,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,824,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,763 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 632,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 574,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 115,976 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

