Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of CTB opened at $38.34 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

