Corum Group Limited (COO.AX) (ASX:COO) Insider Buys A$12,090.00 in Stock

Corum Group Limited (COO.AX) (ASX:COO) insider Jayne Shaw bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,090.00 ($8,635.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.80.
About Corum Group Limited (COO.AX)
Featured Article: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Corum Group Limited (COO.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corum Group Limited (COO.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.