Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Receives $17.18 Average PT from Analysts

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cosan alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 15.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 863.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 48.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CZZ opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Cosan has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.21%.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.