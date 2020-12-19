Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Director Purchases $70,684.98 in Stock

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Director Mark Richard Patterson acquired 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $70,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,688.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Richard Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Mark Richard Patterson purchased 2,200 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $7,238.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Mark Richard Patterson purchased 40,000 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $141,200.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Richard Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Mark Richard Patterson purchased 10,000 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRTD opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. Creatd Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($2.54).

About Creatd

Creatd Inc develops technology-based solutions to solve digital problems. Its flagship product is Vocal, a proprietary long-form digital publishing platform that provides storytelling tools and engaged communities for creators to get discovered and fund creativity. The company was formerly known as Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Creatd Inc in September 2020.

