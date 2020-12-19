Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.47

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.97. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 106,021 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $200.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

