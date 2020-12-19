Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.74. Criteo reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.61 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 183,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,214. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 55.6% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 110,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Criteo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,839,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Criteo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

