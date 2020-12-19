Critical Survey: Subaye (OTCMKTS:SBAY) versus Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Subaye (OTCMKTS:SBAY) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Subaye and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaye N/A N/A N/A Cars.com -151.54% 17.78% 7.01%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Subaye and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaye 0 0 0 0 N/A Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cars.com has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.58%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Subaye.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Subaye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Subaye has a beta of -4.45, indicating that its share price is 545% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Subaye and Cars.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaye N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cars.com $606.68 million 1.37 -$445.32 million $1.45 8.49

Subaye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com.

Summary

Cars.com beats Subaye on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subaye

Subaye, Inc. provides online business services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers bundled cloud product that uses Internet-based computing, storage, and connectivity technology to deliver various services to small-to-medium sized enterprises. It markets its products through direct sales and third party agencies. The company was formerly known as MyStarU.com, Inc. and changed its name to Subaye, Inc. in October 2009. Subaye, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

