CropEnergies AG (CE2.F)’s (CE2) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CropEnergies AG (CE2.F) (ETR:CE2) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR:CE2 opened at €11.18 ($13.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €12.98 and a 200-day moving average of €11.73. CropEnergies AG has a 52 week low of €5.97 ($7.02) and a 52 week high of €16.26 ($19.13). The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About CropEnergies AG (CE2.F)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

