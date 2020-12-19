CropEnergies AG (CE2.F)’s (CE2) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CropEnergies AG (CE2.F) (ETR:CE2) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ETR:CE2 opened at €11.18 ($13.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.46 million and a PE ratio of 12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €12.98 and a 200-day moving average of €11.73. CropEnergies AG has a 52 week low of €5.97 ($7.02) and a 52 week high of €16.26 ($19.13). The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
About CropEnergies AG (CE2.F)
