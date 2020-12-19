CryptoPing Trading Down 1.5% This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $72,712.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00142008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00739122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00177679 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00369493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00076398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00118548 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

