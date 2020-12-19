Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,704.69.

About Cub Energy Inc. (KUB.V) (CVE:KUB)

CUB Energy Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of onshore oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2019, it had nine licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Ukraine. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

