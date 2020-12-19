Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 45,497 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,497 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,089 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.48 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.66.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

