Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CUTR. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Cutera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cutera has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $385.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cutera by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit