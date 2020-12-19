Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CUTR. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Cutera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cutera has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $385.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cutera by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

