Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $8.77. Cyclo Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 293,806 shares.

Specifically, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

