CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $11.66 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.66.

A number of analysts have commented on CTMX shares. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

CTMX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. 2,948,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $361.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.75. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

