CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CYTR opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit