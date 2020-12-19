CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CYTR opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.