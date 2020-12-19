Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $97.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

DDOG stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.72. 7,519,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,210. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,589.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,352,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,507 shares of company stock valued at $167,072,391 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,468,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Datadog by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,779,000 after purchasing an additional 281,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

