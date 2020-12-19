Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Summit Insights started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,589.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30. Datadog has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,986 shares in the company, valued at $30,903,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $3,521,166.83. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,642,507 shares of company stock valued at $167,072,391. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after acquiring an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.