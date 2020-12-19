Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 77,103 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 225.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 56,446 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 105,033.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

