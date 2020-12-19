Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.39.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $294.72 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at $30,794,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,617 shares of company stock valued at $15,185,641. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

