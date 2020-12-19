DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0851 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $39,200.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002456 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00025196 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,384,709 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.