Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Shares of Deer Valley Co. (OTCMKTS:DVLY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.66. Deer Valley shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Deer Valley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DVLY)

Deer Valley Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells factory built homes primarily in the southeastern and south central regions of the United States. It operates through Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services segments. The company offers HUD code homes and modular homes.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Deer Valley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deer Valley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit