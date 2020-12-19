Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Deer Valley Co. (OTCMKTS:DVLY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.66. Deer Valley shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Deer Valley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DVLY)

Deer Valley Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells factory built homes primarily in the southeastern and south central regions of the United States. It operates through Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services segments. The company offers HUD code homes and modular homes.

