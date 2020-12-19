Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Denali Therapeutics traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $82.49, with a volume of 1005592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.60.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,432,773.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,624 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,933. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 302,215 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.