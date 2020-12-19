Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Denali Therapeutics traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $82.49, with a volume of 1005592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.60.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,432,773.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,624 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,933. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
