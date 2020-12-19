Dent (DENT) Market Cap Hits $20.37 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $20.37 million and $706,440.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,875,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

