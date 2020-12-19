Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $103.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.29.

NYSE:BXP opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 581,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101,557 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 104,628 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Analyst Recommendations for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit