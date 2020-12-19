Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $103.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.29.

NYSE:BXP opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 581,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101,557 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 104,628 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

