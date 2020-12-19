Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTGOF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

