Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diodes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. Diodes has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,923. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $810,295.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,056.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,580 shares of company stock worth $24,549,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.