DMarket One Day Volume Hits $85.96 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and approximately $85.96 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00057213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00383129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.92 or 0.02416027 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (DMT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

