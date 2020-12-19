Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT Raised to $21.00 at DA Davidson

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:DFIN opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $642.14 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.