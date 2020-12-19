Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT Raised to $21.00 at DA Davidson

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
NYSE:DFIN opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $642.14 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
