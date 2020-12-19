Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development plc (DUPD.L) (LON:DUPD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.90

Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development plc (DUPD.L) (LON:DUPD) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and traded as low as $9.60. Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development plc (DUPD.L) shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 48,846 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £11.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.90.

Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development plc (DUPD.L) Company Profile (LON:DUPD)

Dragon – Ukrainian Properties & Development PLC (the 'Company') was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 23 February 2007. The Company's registered office is 2nd Floor, St Mary's Court, 20 Hill Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1EU and its principal place of business is Ukraine.

