Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of DPG stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

