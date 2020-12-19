Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of DPG stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Further Reading: Strangles

Dividend History for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit