Dune Network Trading 17.5% Lower This Week (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Dune Network has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $163,691.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dune Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00143671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00772007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00209536 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382507 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00079187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00124611 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 462,436,208 coins and its circulating supply is 363,933,360 coins. Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network . Dune Network’s official website is dune.network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

