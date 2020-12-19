DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, October 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DURECT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $465.28 million, a PE ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,055,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 364,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 8.4% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,140,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 292,124 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

