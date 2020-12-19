East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,053 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

EWBC stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

