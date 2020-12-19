Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.74

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $12.47. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 270,599 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETY. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.