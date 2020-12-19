eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. eBay posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in eBay by 790.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.06. 10,926,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,213,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.