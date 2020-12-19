eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cfra upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,199 shares of company stock worth $608,592 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 392.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.