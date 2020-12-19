Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) (LON:ECHO) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) (LON:ECHO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Shares of ECHO stock opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The firm has a market cap of £5.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. Echo Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03).
