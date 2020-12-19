Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) (LON:ECHO) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) (LON:ECHO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The firm has a market cap of £5.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. Echo Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

About Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L)

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

