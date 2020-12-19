Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.24.

NYSE:EC opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.88. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at $146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 89.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 165,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

