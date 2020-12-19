Edgeless (EDG) Market Cap Tops $429,156.08

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded up 43.1% against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $429,156.08 and $188.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00368472 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

