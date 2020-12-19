Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.