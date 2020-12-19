Edward Luker Buys 6,200 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) insider Edward Luker purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £38,130 ($49,817.09).

Shares of LOK stock opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 559.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 560.39. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The company has a market capitalization of £184.52 million and a P/E ratio of 61.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.71%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

