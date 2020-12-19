Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.46.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

EA stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $105,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,829.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.07, for a total transaction of $264,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,227 shares of company stock worth $35,776,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,241 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,402,000 after purchasing an additional 97,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

