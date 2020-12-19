Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $15.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 269,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

