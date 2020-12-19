Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $64.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTA. TheStreet downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.07. 723,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,711. The stock has a market cap of $884.88 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $65.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.