Enanta Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,104 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 743% compared to the typical volume of 131 put options.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.88 million, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $65.61.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,206,000 after purchasing an additional 185,216 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

